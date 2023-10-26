Maharashtra 3rd Selection List 2023 of BAMS, BUMS, BHMS - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2023 Admission: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Thursday October 26, 2023 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2023 CAP Round 3 Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH and allied courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C) for the year 2023-24.
Candidates should note that 2023 CAP Round 3 Selection List of BUM, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Group B), and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C) will be published today based on choices and options submitted by the candidates till October 24, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked as "NEET UG - 2023 Selection list CAP Round 3 (BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Courses) dated 26/10/2023" in Notification area.
3. The list should open in PDF.
4. Check your name and details of the alloted college.
Candidates should note Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed to release CAP Round 3 Selection List of AYUSH and allied courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C) today i.e. Thursday October 26, 2023.
The CET Cell however has not confirmed the exact time. It will however release the CAP Round 3 Allotment result any time today.
Candidates should note that physical joining and filling of status retention form to the allotted college as per allotment list of 3rd CAP Round should be done from October 27 to 30, 2023 till 05:30 pm.
Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell started BUMS, BHMS, BAMS CAP Round 3 with Session Registration on October 20, 2023.
Last date of CAP 3 registration was Oct 21 and last date of fee payment was Oct 22, 2023.
Earlier, the CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 24, 2023 Online Registration for NEET UG 2023 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on July 31, 2023. It however conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first.
Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 04, 2023. The CET Cell released the Second and Third Selection Lists of MBBS and BDS students (Group A) on August 29 and September 15, 2023.
The 1st Selection List for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses/Group C) was published separately on September 14, 2023.
The 2nd Selection List for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses/Group C) was published separately on October 05, 2023.
