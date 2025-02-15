Indians were shackled as you met Trump: Mann to Modi

Coming down heavily on the silence of the Union Government when Indians were mistreated by the United States, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to America

Saturday February 15, 2025 5:26 PM , ummid.com News Network

[U.S. military plane at Amritsar Airport on Feb 05, 2025.]

Chandigarh: Coming down heavily on the silence of the Union Government when Indians were mistreated by the United States, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to America.

“At the time when PM Modi and US President Donald Trump were meeting, they (US authorities) must have been putting shackles on our people.

“Is this the gift Trump has given?" asked the Punjab Chief Minister.

Modi met Donald Trump at the White House on Friday. However, the deportation and mistreatment of the Indian immigrants, who the U.S. claimed were living in the country without valid documents, did not figure in the agenda.

A U.S. military plane carrying 104 Indian immigrants were deported to India on February 05, 2025 .

Upon their arrival in India, the Indian immigrants confirmed they were shackled and mistreated during the deportation.

Mann’s slammed the Union Government as another U.S. military plane carrying 119 Indian immigrants is set to land in Amritsar Saturday evening.

Mann also accused the Modi government of defaming Punjab by using Amritsar airport for the purpose.

“The Ministry of External Affairs should tell the criteria based on which Amritsar was selected to land the aircraft. You select Amritsar to defame Punjab”, he said.

"The BJP-led Centre always discriminates against Punjab. It does not let go of any chance of defaming Punjab. As part of a conspiracy, they are trying to defame Punjab and Punjabis”, Mann alleged.

The second U.S. military plane carrying 119 Indians is set to land at Amritsar Airport today at around 10:00 PM.

Among the 119 Indians deported in the second batch of "illegal Indian immigrants" are 67 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 08 from Gujarat, 03 from Uttar Pradesh, 02 each from Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, and 01 each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

A third plane carrying the deportees is also expected to land in India Sunday Feb 16, 2025.

The government has not yet responded to the charges made by Punjab CM. The BJP however said Amritsar is chosen because it is the closest entry point to India for the planes coming from the United States.

[The writer, Zohair M Safwan Faizee, is a Writer at ummid.com.]

