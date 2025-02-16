Maha Kumbh: 18 dead in stampede at Delhi Railway Station

Sunday February 16, 2025 10:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least 18 pilgrims have died in a stampede triggered by Maha Kumbh rush at Delhi Railway Station.

The Delhi Police has released the names of the 18 deceased among them are 11 women and 4 children.

"Unprecedented Rush Situation"

In a statement released after the tragic incident, the Railway Ministry said the stampede that led to death of 18 pilgrims was the result of "unprecedented rush situation".

“An unprecedented rush situation developed … near platforms 13 and 14. Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some individuals fainted, which led to rumours of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travellers", the Railway Ministry said.

"The situation was later brought under control by easing the congestion", the Ministry added.

According to DCP, Railways, KPS Malhotra, a huge of people had gathered on platform number 14 where the Prayagraj Express had stationed.

Passengers of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani were also present at platforms 12, 13 and 14 as the trains were delayed, the DCP said.

“As per our information, 1,500 general tickets were sold, which is why the crowd became uncontrollable", the DCP said.

Compensation announced

The Railway Ministry has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

The ministry has also declared that the victims with grievous injuries will receive Rs 2.5 lakh whereas those with minor bruises will get Rs 1 lakh.

The Delhi Railway Station stampede took place about two weeks after 30 pilgrims were killed in a similar incident at at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out on January 29, 2025 after many pilgrims jostled for space to take a "holy dip" on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days.

