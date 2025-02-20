AP Inter Hall Ticket Download 2025: Direct Link

The exam authority Board of Intermediate Education Govt of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release today the Hall Tickets of the candidates who have registered for the AP BIEAP Inter Class 12th 2025 board exams

Thursday February 20, 2025 12:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

AP Inter 2025: The exam authority Board of Intermediate Education Govt of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release today the Hall Tickets of the candidates who have registered for the AP BIEAP Inter Class 12th 2025 board exams.

According to multiple media reports, all registered students will be able to download through the Board of Intermediate Education Govt of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) official website their hall ticket and admit card starting today.

In a landmark decision, the Andhra Pradesh has also decided to share the students' hall tickets on WhatsApp.

Once released the admit cards will be available on the official website “bie.ap.gov.in”.

Steps to download AP Inter Hall Ticket

Go to the official website: "bie.ap.gov.in". Enter Exam Roll No or Aadhar No Enter Date of Birth in correct form Enter captcha code Click on Download Hall Ticket button Take a printout

The Board of Intermediate Education Govt of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had released the hall ticket of the Inter Class 12th Practical Exams.

The practical exams of AP Inter 1st and 2nd years both (11th and 12th board exam 2025) were conducted from February 10 to February 20, 2025.

AP Inter 2025 Time Table

The first and second year Intermediate 2025 exams in Andhra Pradesh will respectively start from March 01 and March 03, according to the Time Table of the annual exams released by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) on its website.

The timing of all theory papers will be from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm whereas that of practical exams is 09:00 am to 05:00 pm, the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) said.

A total of 1,058,893 students from different districts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to appear for the exams, including 500,963 first-year general students, 44,581 first-year vocational students, 471,021 second-year general students, and 42,328 second-year vocational students.



AP Inter I, II 2024 Result and Pass Percentage

The AP Inter 1st year exam in 2024 was held from March 01 to 19, 2024 whereas AP Inter 2nd year exam in 2024 was held from March 02 to 20, 2024.

AP Board intermediate 1st and 2nd year general and vocational stream results were announced on April 12, 2024.

The overall pass percentage of AP Inter 1st year 2024 was 67% whereas AP Inter 2nd year 2024 was 78%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.