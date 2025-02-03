CBSE 2025 Admit Card for 10th, 12th Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released on the official website the admit card of the students appearing in the classes 10th and 12th exams to be held in February/March 2025

According to the CBSE Class Xth Date Sheet 2025 published on CBSE official website, the CBSE Class 10th exam will begin on February 15 and continue till March 18, 2025.

The CBSE Class 12th exam will also begin on February 15 along with Class 10, but continue till April 04, 2025.

Get the Class 10 Datesheet 2025 and Class 12 Datesheet 2025 .

How to download CBSE Admit Card?

Candidates who have registered for the classes 10th and 12th exams conducted by the CBSE should note that the will not be able to directly download their admit cards and hall tickets. Candidates should note:

As per the CBSE procedure, the admit cards of the students are hosted on the CBSE Pariksha Sangam Portal "cbse.gov.in".

Principals and administrative staff of all affiliated schools using their ID and Password should download the admit card and hall ticket, get them printed and distribute to candidates.

CBSE Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released Sample Question Paper (SQP) of different subjects for the students who will appear in the 2025 board exams conducted for Classes 10th and 12th.

As per the CBSE, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools across India and abroad are set to take the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

Candidates while preparing for the exam in the meantime can also refer to the sample papers available on the CBSE website for reference.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 02, 2024.

The CBSE Class Xth and Class XIIth results in 2024 were declared on May 13, 2024.

