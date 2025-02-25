Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, India Friday

The Holy Month of fasting, Ramadan 2025, in Saudi Arabia, and across the world, including India and Pakistan, will commence on Saturday March 01, 2025 if the Ramadan Moon is sighted on Friday February 28, 2025

Tuesday February 25, 2025 1:14 PM , Anika Sabahat Faizee

Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia, Moon Sighting Committees in UAE, Qatar, India, Pakistan and other countries, have officially asked Muslims in the respective countries to spot the New Moon of Ramadan – the Holy Month of Fasting, on Friday 29th of Shaban 1446 AH, corresponding to February 28, 2025.

Rarest of Rare Moment

This is the rarest of rare moment when Muslims across the world will spot the Ramadan Moon together.

Normally, there is at least a day’s difference in the Islamic Calendar and Dates in Saudi Arabia and the Indian Subcontinent. However, in a rarest coincidence, Muslims in India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries welcomed the month of Shaban 1446 AH along with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab countries. This resulted in the Islamic Calendar Dates coinciding in all these countries.

Therefore, Friday February 28, 2025 will coincide with 29th of Shaban 1446 H in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, along with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and also in North America, United Kingdom and other countries.

Ramadan Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, other Arab countries

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Palestine and other Arab states have officially asked local citizens to spot the New Moon of Ramadan – the Holy Month of Fasting, on Friday 29th of Shaban 1445 AH, corresponding to February 28, 2025.

"The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents in the Kingdom to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1446 H on the evening of Friday, 29th Sha’ban 1446 AH according to Umm Al Qura Calendar corresponding to February 01, 2025 and report any sightings to their nearest court", local media reported.

The official result of Ramadan moon sighting will be announced by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia after Maghrib Prayers Friday Evening.

"The Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Friday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision", the reports added.

The Kingdom’s main observatories are in Sudair and Tumair, and sightings of the new moon from the two observatories are part of the official decision.

As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, the Ramadan normally starts in the countries along with Saudi Arabia.

Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia. Yet, preparations are on in these countries too to sight the Ramadan Moon 1446 H Friday, as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting in India, Pakistan

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will also spot the Ramadan Moon on Friday February 28, 2025.

Accordingly, the Ruyat e Hilal or Moon Sighting Committees and religious authorities in these countries have also asked Muslims to spot the New Moon or Ramzan Chand on Friday.

Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will start fasting of Ramadan either on Saturday March 01 or Sunday March 02, 2025.

The final decision will be taken on Friday February 28, 2025 by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.

Ramadan Work Hours

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and other Muslim states have already announced reduced working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The authorities in these countries have also re-scheduled school and college timings for the Holy Month.

While some jobs necessitate longer hours, most employees in the private sector enjoy a two-hour reduction in their workday. Government offices often close early, with working hours for public sector employees reduced to six instead of the usual eight hours.

Special arrangements are also made for five daily prayers, Taraweeh (Special Night Prayers offered during Ramadan) and also for Iftar meals that mark the end of daily fast.

In India, Telangana is the lone state which has officially changed the Working Hours during the month of Ramadan for Muslim employees.

Earlier, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques had released the Taraweeh Schedule and list of Imams to lead Tarawih at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan 2025.

The Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan 2025 will also be live broadcast on the official TV Channels.

In another rare moment, Ramadan 2025 will see two Eclipses – Total Lunar Eclipse on March 14 and Solar Eclipse on March 29, 2025. Eclipse Prayers offered during the month of Ramadan will be a very special moment of supplication.

